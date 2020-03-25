Join now: membership of city libraries gives access to online resources

News from WCC

Wellington City Libraries has now ensured non-members can temporarily sign-up to access thousands of online resources from their own homes. “We are excited to announce anyone currently in Wellington can join Wellington City Libraries (WCL) online,” says Laurinda Thomas, Library and Community Spaces Manager.

“This means people can access thousands of online resources, books, newspapers, magazines, movie and music streaming services; or online learning and language courses during the COVID-19 closedown.”

“Libraries are important spaces to support, engage, educate and entertain people. As everyone apart from essential services are being asked to stay at home, we have made some key changes to our services to support peoples’ wellbeing over the coming weeks,” says Laurinda.

“The first was enabling people to get a full library membership when they join the library online – which they can do as of today.”

“We have already extended the due date for all items currently on loan to 4 May. So there is no need for customers to renew their items or return them. Please stay home and keep any items with you. If the Government is required to extend the COVID-19 restrictions, we will automatically extend all items again for the duration. So no one will be charged new overdue fees.”

“We are now looking at how we can provide some of our popular programmes via livestream or video. So stay up-to-date on our latest developments by visiting our website wcl.govt.nz. You can also email enquiries@wcl.govt.nz or message us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.”

“Thank you to everyone for your patience as we all adapt to this rapidly changing world. Please stay home, stay safe and we are looking forward to welcoming you back to our branches when we are able to.”

How to join Wellington City Libraries (WCL) online:

– Wellington residents, students and people currently staying or working in the city are able to join the libraries online

– Complete the WCL online form at wcl.govt.nz/join

– Our Libraries team will email you with your new library card number, which you can then use to access the online resources.

– Your initial membership will be for six months. Once the current restrictions are lifted, you can visit any of our 12 libraries to sign the application form, so we can extend your membership.

– Once you have your library card number you can access the full range of library eResources at wcl.govt.nz/elibrary