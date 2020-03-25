Human Rights Commissioner recovering from covid-19, after overseas trip

Report from RNZ

The Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt, has tested positive for the covid-19 virus.

Professor Hunt returned from a business trip to London and Geneva on Sunday, March 15 and immediately went into self-isolation.

The Human Rights Commission says during the week he started experiencing symptoms and was tested on Friday. A positive test was returned on Sunday.

In a statement, Professor Hunt said he was studiously following the advice of health professionals and was recovering at home in Wellington.

“Experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, I enjoyed the human right to medical care, but I also had a duty to the community to self-isolate, take the swab-test and now studiously follow the advice of the health professionals. Others have the same duty,” he said.

“I report on my health-status because there is nothing to hide. There is no stigma. I work from home. I feel solidarity with past, present and future patients.”

Hunt said these were “extremely dangerous” times for the most vulnerable members of society, “such as older people, disabled people, those with underlying health problems, and those living in poverty. History demonstrates the severe and unequal impact of introduced disease on tangata whenua.”