No visitors – new policy at Wellington and Hutt hospitals

News from Capital and Coast District Health Board

In line with the Government’s directive that we have escalated to COVID-19 alert level 4 protocol, all Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHB facilities will be adopting a no-visitors policy with only a few notable exceptions.

The exceptions include a nominated person who is supporting a terminal patient through end of life care, a parent/guardian who is supporting a child, and a birthing partner for women in labour.

The decision about whether exceptional circumstances apply – eg a person with an impairment who has specific needs from a skilled person – is at the discretion of clinical teams.

In all exceptions where a visitor is allowed to access any DHB facility, appropriate screening will take place before they are allowed to enter the care environment to ensure they are well, have clean hands and are using appropriate personal protective equipment.

This measure, as with all current COVID-19-related measures, is to ensure the safety of patients and staff by minimising avoidable contact and the potential for spread.

Moving to level 4 is a serious decision, but we are going through an extraordinary situation where we must examine how we work. To this end, our new policy for visiting is designed to protect and care for those who are in hospital and across all of our communities.

We ask that all families and whānau help us to protect and care for all who are in our care in Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHB health services.