Now 283 covid-10 cases – two clusters identified in Wellington

Wellington.Scoop

The number of covid-19 cases has risen in the last 24 hours by 78 – 73 of them are confirmed and five possible. The national total is now 283. Two clusters of the virus have been identified in Wellington – people who attended a wedding party, and a group of friends who shared a trip to New York.

Reporting this information today, the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said a majority of cases continue to be linked with overseas travel, or with existing cases.

Public health staff are investigating every case and activating contact tracing.

Dr Bloomfield says the numbers to continue to grow for the next ten days. After that, if everyone has observed the Level Four restrictions, he expects the numbers will start to decline.

So far, 27 patients have recovered.

There are still three patients in Wellington Hospital. Two patients are in Nelson Hospital. No one is in intensive care. All are in a stable condition.

A total of 2417 tests were processed yesterday – making a total of 12,683 tests so far.

News from Ministry of Health

It’s important our health workers and those working in essential services have access to personal protection equipment. It is already available for health workers and we are also providing a supply to essential workers.

Measures to address immediate needs for PPE equipment are being taken with urgency. For example, later today we will be sending 600,000 masks to DHBs.

We are continuing to manufacture more masks in New Zealand, more than 200,000 produced each day, and we source masks and equipment from overseas.

To address issues of stockpiling of medicines, PHARMAC will be making an announcement today of a change to the pharmaceutical schedule to address this. There is no issue with the medicine supply chain.

From later tonight, pharmacists will be limited to providing only one month’s supply of prescribed medicines, or a limit of 3 months for the supply of oral contraceptives.

There will be no change to the way prescriptions are issued, it is simply a change to the amount of medicine able to be distributed by the pharmacy for each prescribed medicine.

Pharmacists still able be to make exceptions to provide additional amounts where people live remotely or for individuals with disability and would have difficulty in more regular refills of prescriptions.