Covid-19 testing facility in carpark at Te Papa

A temporary Covid-19 testing facility is being set up in the contractor’s car park at Te Papa. It will be managed by Compass Health, a public health organisation operating under direction from Wellington District Health.

Portacabins and other equipment were being moved onto the site today. Medical personnel will have access to the Te Papa toilets near the car park. The public will not have access to this.

No other Te Papa facilities or staff will be used at the testing facility. Compass Health will manage the cleaning and security of the toilets.

Compass Health will also maintain the security of the testing station in the car park.

Due to the Covid-19 lock down, Te Papa’s undercover car park is closed until 23rd April. The outside parking area is still accessible.

