Covid-19 – 85 new cases, national total now 368

Report from RNZ

There have been 85 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, 76 confirmed and nine probable.

The Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there have now been 368 cases in New Zealand. Eight people are in hospital – six are stable and two are not.

One is these is in intensive care in Nelson Hospital and has been there for several days, before deteriorating in the past 24 hours. Dr Bloomfield said that person was on a ventilator and had underlying health conditions.

The other person not in a stable condition is in Wellington Regional Hospital. Dr Bloomfield said this person is still in the ward, and is not on a ventilator, but the condition was “not quite so stable”. There are two other patients also in Wellington Hospital, and one other in Nelson Hospital.

Thirty-seven patients have made a full recovery. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 are signed off by a health official after being symptom free for a 14 day period.

Asked about the cluster of guests at a Wellington wedding, Dr Bloomfield said there was a link with overseas travel.

More than 2500 retired health workers have now signed up to help with the Covid-19 response.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black while most people were complying with the lockdown, there were several incidents of people gathering and police responded to those. She said these measures are the best thing New Zealanders could do to break the chain of infections.

“We know that things are really tough right now, especially for people living with mental illness.”

She recommended sticking to a regular routine including exercise.