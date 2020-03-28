Three covid-19 cases in Ruapehu, returned from overseas, now self-isolated

News from Ruapehu District Council

Following the announcement of the first three COVID-19 cases in Ruapehu, Mayor Don Cameron said that he hoped that those not following the rules would now take the situation seriously and start to do so.

DHB Chief Executive Russell Simpson has confirmed the patients are three local people who flew back to New Zealand from overseas and began their self-isolation. They have been fully compliant with quarantine requirements and do not need to be in hospital.

“We have trained people and systems in place to manage cases, prevent spread and protect the health of our region” says Mr Simpson.

Public Health staff have been in daily contact with the three people who are all in one house. Staff are providing daily welfare checks with the three people. They are also receiving drop-offs of food and essential supplies.

“I would like to remind the community about the importance of staying home and self-isolating. Now more than ever people need to stay home,” said the mayor.

“Anyone not in an essential activity, or needing urgent supplies or services, or exercise must stay at home.

If you are out keep a minimum 2m distance from anyone outside your ‘bubble’ If you are in need of welfare or other support please call Council on 07 895 8188 or 07 385 8364