Phoenix staff member tests positive for covid-19

News from Wellington Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix advise that a member of the club’s Football Operations staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club is cooperating fully with all the relevant health authorities and is focussed on supporting staff, as well as ensuring that all Government protocols are being closely adhered to.

As per Ministry of Health instructions, all players and staff who had direct contact with the staff member are being monitored for possible signs of infection – any person showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will immediately be tested.

The club will continue to monitor the situation closely and won’t be making any further statement at this time.