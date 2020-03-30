Changing streets, for the better

by Lindsay Shelton

We’re becoming a community. Suburban streets, usually occupied only by parked cars, are now taken over by locals on the move. Walking and greeting and keeping their distance.

In my part of Brooklyn, the streets are almost always devoid of people. No longer. And the many daily walkers, many of them families, are all cheerful. All probably a bit surprised to find themselves circulating on foot in the neighbourhood where they would usually arrive or depart by car.

It’s a reversal of how things have been. On travels overseas, I’ve always admired the crowded friendly streets in cities in Spain or Italy or France. No longer. Their streets are now empty. While our streets are starting to be occupied as social spaces.

Not only in Brooklyn. A friend in Tawa tells me:

Outside there has been a parade of walkers all respectfully keeping two-metre distances. Have never seen so many. Solitary walkers, groups of chattering kids, mothers with pushchairs, athletic runners and first time puffers who seem determined to make some self imposed goals. Kids stop and laugh and point at the bears and stuffed toys in most of the windows (what a good idea that was) And what I see joys my day. It is a community reinventing itself.

And a friend in Worser/Karaka Bays:

The number of people walking around here yesterday afternoon was remarkable – kept having to stop to talk (at a safe distance, of course) to people we knew. On streets with normal-width footpaths it’s not possible to keep 2m separation – and many streets have just the one footpath – so people were having to walk in the road, often down the middle because of parked cars. It was quite like manoeuvring round a dance floor. It felt really good, and hope that this will be a feature of lockdown that persists.

It’s the same in Johnsonville:

We’ve just been for a family walk & it’s wonderful. I’ve never encountered so many young & old neighbours out, smiling, chatting, enjoying the sun & respectfully maintaining a 2m+ social distance. No cars, streets are quiet and they feel safe. Tragic situation, silver linings. — Justin Lester (@justin_lester) March 29, 2020

And when our most distinguished writer looked out at her street:

There were times today when our street looked as if it was about to turn into a Fellini film, especially when the white haired woman in the long cream coat came pacing slowly up the white line. — Elizabeth Knox (@ElizabethKnoxNZ) March 29, 2020

There was even a new calm on Mt Crawford.