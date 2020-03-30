Improving our streets; how to help

by Mike Mellor

As we all know these are extraordinary times, with a great deal of uncertainty. But some things are continuing: one of those (at the moment, at least) is planning for the future of transport in Wellington and the rest of the country.

As part of this there are a number of consultations open, listed below by closing date. These dates are as advertised at the time of writing, but like everything else they are subject to change.

The internet is full of suggestions about how to occupy your time during the lockdown: if you can, please include submitting in favour of people-focused, low-carbon transport.

Tuesday 31 March: Wellington City Council/Let’s Get Wellington moving consultation on central city safer speeds, limiting speeds on most central Wellington streets to 30km/h. This proposal makes a great deal of sense, contributing to a safer people-oriented city. Even if you have already submitted on this topic, please submit again: Cycle Action Network has produced this handy short submission guide at https://can.org.nz/safer-speeds

Details are at https://lgwm.nz/saferspeeds/

Wed 1 April: applications close for membership of Greater Wellington Regional Council’s new Public Transport Advisory Group, to provide consumer advice to help inform GWRC’s Metlink business and Transport Committee. If you have an interest in public transport and active travel modes, and have the ability to look at the bigger picture as well as unique community perspectives, please apply.

Details are at http://www.gw.govt.nz/public-transport-advisory-group-2/

Wed 22 April: NZTA consultation on the Accessible Streets package, designed to improve safety for footpath users, encourage active modes of transport, and support the creation of more liveable and vibrant towns and cities. Many of the proposals will clearly do that, such as improving priority on the road for bikes and buses, allowing scooters to use bike lanes, and making it easier for people to cross the road at intersections – all very worthy of submissions in support.

But parts appear to be designed to achieve precisely the opposite. For instance, by default bikes and electric bikes will be allowed on the footpath, with a speed limit of 15km/h (about three times walking speed). This will prioritise the interests of those who want to ride on the footpath (because of lack of bike facilities) over the needs of those who have to use the footpath (because there’s nowhere else to walk). This will particularly disadvantage people with disabilities, already having their lives made more difficult by the increasing presence of quick, silent e-scooters. It will likely also not be in the longer-term interests of people on bikes, with less pressure to provide dedicated facilities for them since they will have a safe (for them, but not for other users) place to ride on the footpath, and more pressure on them to get off the road. We should be looking for win/wins, not lose/loses!

Details are at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/about-us/consultations/accessible-streets

Mon 27 April: Ministry of Transport consultation on the Draft Government Policy Statement on land transport, planned to prioritise Safety, better transport options, improving freight connections and climate change.

Details are at https://www.transport.govt.nz/multi-modal/keystrategiesandplans/gpsonlandtransportfunding/gps-2021/

To be advised (postponed from Tue 14 April): Wellington City Council consultation on Smarter Ways to Manage Parking, looking at how WCC allocates road space for parking and manages parking to support our growing city. Details are at https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/managecityparking

Please get submitting!

All views expressed are the writer’s personal opinions, not necessarily those of any organisation.