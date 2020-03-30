Overhead failure on Hutt line; buses replace trains between Taita and Wellington

News from Metlink

Train services were replaced by buses between Wellington and Taita today, due to an overhead issue at Petone.

Traction staff were on site, working to repair the issue. This was expected to take most of the day.

We appreciate your patience while we work towards resolving this issue and will keep you updated.

UPDATE MIDDAY

Buses will continue to replace trains this afternoon.

UPDATE 5.15pm

Train services continue to be replaced by buses between Wellington and Taita due to an overhead issue at Petone.

UPDATE 5.45

We have clearance! The 6:05pm service from Wellington to Upper Hutt will be a train.