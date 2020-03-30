Remote meetings for regional councillors

News from LDR

Emergency measures have been put in place during the covid-19 Level 4 alert to keep the Wellington Regional Council able to make decisions. The council’s Deputy Chair Adrienne Staples says the 13-person board has passed rules for emergency delegations during the heightened level of response to the virus.

The message to stay at home has applied to the regional authority’s representatives.

Staples, the former South Wairarapa Mayor, has taken similar moves to the district in removing a physical quorum for regional council committees for the duration of the Level 4 alert. However due to statutory requirements, the regional council board and the Wellington Regional Strategy Committee cannot be reduced.

Councillors can however meet remotely during the highest level alert. This will remain until the alert returns to a lower level.

“When we go back to level 3, we’ve reduced our quorum for our committees,” she said. “So we don’t need to have people going into a room and meeting physically unless they absolutely have to.”

Staples said her message to Wairarapa residents would be to stay sensible, and to follow guidelines, but do not be scared. “We need to be sensible and do what we told, but it’s really important we don’t wind ourselves into a knot over this. I’m hearing people say they’re scared to go out. I know the risk is heightened but things have been put in place to help us get through this, so what I say is take it seriously, do as we’re told, but don’t wind yourself up. The stress doesn’t help to keep us well. It’s not helpful.”

The regional council’s board next meets, remotely, on April 9. All other meetings have been cancelled. The exception was a Wellington regional civil defence meeting, which happened remotely today.