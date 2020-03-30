COVID-19 – Keeping Us All Safe By Staying Close To Home

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

From tonight, the Kāpiti Coast District Council will be locking vehicle access gates at those parks that have them, and the gates into cemeteries across the district to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in the community.

Kapiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says Alert Level 4 means limiting travel within our district.

“The advice from the Ministry of Health and other Government agencies is clear. The best way to reduce the risk of exposure is to stay at home. Travelling further afield increases the risk of community transmission, and the length of time we may remain at Alert Level 4.

“While the gates to our parks and cemeteries will be locked to vehicle access people can still use them to get out for a walk, bike or run. But, we do ask that people keep their movements local and close to home and adhere to the 2 metre physical distancing rule,” says the Mayor.

The Council will also be locking access to the ten Council-owned tennis courts in the district.

“Playgrounds, water fountains, skate parks, basketball courts, tennis courts and shared recreation spaces pose a risk of Covid-19 spreading and people shouldn’t be congregating in these areas in close proximity,” says the Mayor.

“We all have a role to play to make sure we have the best chance of stopping the virus and saving lives and we’re asking our community to show a little patience and kindness and to respect the rules.”

For the latest government advice on COVID-19 visit www.covid19.govt.nz.

For up-to-date information about our Council’s response t

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url