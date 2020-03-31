Covid ducklings

by Val Aldridge

Look what I found on my walk today!

There were ten, except sadly I think one was dead. Either that or it was very still. I couldn’t see because it was obscured by the grass.

I am not sure whether they are an early or a late clutch.

I hung over the railing at the park and watched the parents and their brood for ages.

That scene in Winnie the Pooh about Pooh hanging over the railings and watching the stream slipping slowly away beneath, came to my mind. I can’t remember the exact words, but it was as though I hadn’t a care in the world.

And it was as though my world like the stream was slowly slipping away and also my cares with it. Odd given the current situation. But then everything is odd now.

Val Aldridge lives and walks in Tawa.