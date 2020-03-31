Wellington Scoop
Covid ducklings

March 31, 2020Article, Education, Frontpage, Health, Opinion3 comments

baby-ducks

by Val Aldridge
Look what I found on my walk today!

There were ten, except sadly I think one was dead. Either that or it was very still. I couldn’t see because it was obscured by the grass.

I am not sure whether they are an early or a late clutch.

I hung over the railing at the park and watched the parents and their brood for ages.

That scene in Winnie the Pooh about Pooh hanging over the railings and watching the stream slipping slowly away beneath, came to my mind. I can’t remember the exact words, but it was as though I hadn’t a care in the world.

And it was as though my world like the stream was slowly slipping away and also my cares with it. Odd given the current situation. But then everything is odd now.

baby-ducks-2

Val Aldridge lives and walks in Tawa.

3 comments:

  1. Pauline Swann, 31. March 2020, 11:11

    Thank you Val…so many years since we met but happy memories.

     
  2. Curtis Nixon, 31. March 2020, 11:33

    The duckling isn’t dead – it’s resting.

     
  3. Val Aldridge, 31. March 2020, 12:30

    Curtis: hahahahahahaha!

     

