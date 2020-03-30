After 32 years, first cancellation of World of Wearable Art

News from WoW

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that today we announce we are cancelling the 2020 World of WearableArt Awards Competition and the 2020 World of WearableArt Awards Show.

With the national and international travel restrictions, the New Zealand Government directives around mass gatherings and the forever evolving and uncertain environment, it is now not possible to continue with the international competition, and to stage the show in September and October. We now need to look to 2021 and focus on creating the most magical show. We know the world, more than ever, needs to connect with creativity and art and we are committed to bringing you an absolute showstopper next year.

The decision to cancel the 2020 Competition and Show has been one of the most difficult decisions we’ve had to make in our 32-year history. We have been determined against all the odds to bring the show to you this year, but as things have changed so quickly in the last week, we could see that this pandemic was way bigger than our resolve to stage the 2020 World of WearableArt Awards Show. This decision has been made in consultation with WellingtonNZ our Strategic Partner. We thank them for their continued support as we navigate through this challenging time.

Our thoughts go out to our designers from all around the world who have spent months, and in some cases, years working on their creations for this year. We too have been working to these deadlines with determination and hope and share their disappointment deeply. We would like to reassure all designers who have been creating entries specifically for this year’s section themes that, no matter what, you will be able to submit your entry into the 2021 Competition.

Our thoughts go out to our suppliers, creatives, production teams, performers and the many bars, restaurants, retailers and accommodation suppliers that are so integral to looking after the almost 40,000 visitors that make their way to Wellington each year to be part of the World of WearableArt Awards Show. We know that this is another blow during what is already such a tough time.

To our audience, thank you for continuing to support us. We know that you’ve been planning your weekend in Wellington with friends and family and it was something you were all looking forward to later in the year.

We will be making contact directly with all our ticket purchasers advising how to either transfer your booking to 2021 or to refund your booking. As this decision has been made at pace, please do wait for us to contact you as we work systematically through our processes.

And finally, thank you to our partners who are so integral to us bringing the annual show to Wellington. We look forward to working with you on the 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show.