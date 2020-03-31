BNZ opening 48 branches for over 70s on Thursday

Press Release – BNZ

Bank of New Zealand is open for business with online banking, digital tools, all smart ATMs, contact centres and 48 of its branches open this Thursday.

BNZ has confirmed a geographical spread of 48 branches will open Thursdays between 10am – 2pm for the period of the lockdown to provide basic banking services to those who are unable to use its online or telephone services.

The full list of branches (below) includes sites in all the major centres, in most regions and many rural towns, and follows BNZ launching a dedicated phone support team offering shorter wait times and specialised service to its customers aged 70+.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter, says: “BNZ is open for business. Online and digital banking are available 24/7, all our smart ATMs are operating and our contact centre is taking calls.

“We’ve got a wonderful team of people in select branches on Thursdays from 10am – 2pm during the lockdown for our customers who absolutely must see someone in person.

“During lockdown, our branches are for BNZ customers who need in person services or are unable to use online or telephone banking,” says Carter.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our people and our customers. Branches will be cleaned prior to and post opening, our staff will wear gloves, and we have measures in place to ensure a 2m distance will be maintained at all times,” he says.

Other essential health and safety protections in place will include:

Hand sanitizer for staff and customers

Controlled entry with outside triage and limited numbers allowed inside the branch at any one time

Floor markings to maintain physical distance

Sneeze guards

Carter says branch use will be reviewed at the close of business on Thursday to determine appropriate locations and opening times for the following week, and he encourages customers to check BNZ’s dedicated COVID-19 page online for regular updates.

Basic banking services provided by BNZ branches during lockdown are as follows:

Personal Customers:

Basic deposits and withdrawals

Setting up internet banking

Issuing branch cards and PIN cards

*Not available – large cash withdrawals (above $10k) and product queries (handled by BNZ’s contact centre)

Business Customers:

Small business transactions

*Not available – change orders and business deposits

Smart ATM:

Deposits (Coin, Notes, Cheques) in addition to standard withdrawal functionality

