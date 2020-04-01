DocEdge goes online

Press Release – Doc Edge Festival

To connect kiwi communities and give audiences a chance to experience a multi-faceted expression of life outside the bubble, Doc Edge is moving the full 2020 festival and industry event programme online, translating the physical festival to an innovative digital environment this June.

“While we might be physically distant right now, we are not socially distant, and we are reaching out with this new festival format to create a much-needed sense of community”, says Alex Lee, Doc Edge Director.

Doc Edge is incredibly proud to provide an opportunity for audiences and filmmakers to engage, with the move to a digital platform. This is especially vital in a climate where many film festivals are cancelling or postponing around the globe, including heavyweights such as Cannes, SXSW, Hot Docs and Tribeca.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone and in particular our partners, sister festivals and events who have had to postpone or cancel. We know how devastating that must feel. Kia kaha” says Dan Shanan, Doc Edge Executive Director.

Former Prime Minister, Helen Clark, officially opened the first ever Doc Edge Film Festival in 2005, and 15 years later, the festival has secured her continued support in an official capacity as Doc Edge Patron.

“I support the Festival and its mission – it’s essential to fostering public understanding and debate around key issues.” says Helen Clark.

Doc Edge is an Oscar® qualifying festival. The Academy has confirmed the winners of the NZ and International Doc Edge Awards are still eligible for consideration for the 2021 Oscars – which is a huge asset in an industry under threat.

The Doc Edge Schools programme will be a welcome addition to teachers around the country with free screenings for students. Schools sessions will be supported by educational packs and will also include interactive talks with filmmakers and experts.

The festival, traditionally presented in Wellington and Auckland, will now be available to everyone in Aotearoa. Doc Edge intends to reimagine the collective experience of the Festival by creating digital spaces for interaction and conversation, including the popular Q&A sessions with filmmakers. More than simply a library of online content, Doc Edge will bring the in-cinema festival experience into the home.

In the coming weeks, Doc Edge will announce the programme of the latest critically acclaimed, award-winning films from NZ and around the world. As audiences are key to creating the community of the Festival, Doc Edge would like to invite kiwis to be part of it.

Visit www.docedge.nz, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url