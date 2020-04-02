What can we afford? Covid-19 and the financial toll on Wellington

by Conor Hill

The news at the moment is all covid-19. Along with everything else, it will take a massive financial toll on councils around the country and Wellington in particular.

The scale of the hit to the council’s forward revenues is enormous. It’s highly possible that rates could be frozen this year, and any rates increase will need to be kept near zero for the following few years. On top of this, a number of businesses will go belly up, some of the obvious ones first like hotels and hospitality, but spreading into other parts of the economy. This will leave a huge hole in the commercial rates take which makes up a large portion of Wellington city revenue. WCC’s largest commercial asset, one third of the airport, has gone from income producing to a maintenance cost.

At the same time, core council costs are not going away, and some are increasing. Three waters infrastructure requires hundreds of millions more than forecast mere months ago. In a post-Covid 19 world, it’s possible to imagine community facilities such as pools and libraries having increased cleaning costs.

Even using debt to fund has its limits. While the debt levels are currently manageable, central government places a hard ceiling on council debt. That ceiling is set as a ratio of revenue, and in a world of falling revenue, the amount the council can borrow is lower. It will not take long to hit it.

With regards to major projects, it’s clear that in current circumstances, the council can no longer afford any but the most essential. Projects planned to start years from now will not happen unless they are fully funded by central government. Neither a second Mt Vic tunnel nor mass transit can be funded by the council. Neither can the library. If the Convention Centre can be stopped, it should be.

For any of these projects to go ahead, central government will have to fully fund. Whether or not they should continue given decreased air travel, work from home opportunities, and possible ongoing nervousness about shared facilities is another question altogether.

Meanwhile, some tough calls need to be made by the council, even if just to give the rest of us some symbolic solidarity. Given the enormous pain many in the community are facing, it’s no longer appropriate to have so many staff (including councillors) on six figures. It makes no sense to charge rates to pay for council-controlled organisations that focus on tourism and events.

The alternative is some fairly radical change, but this would have to come from central government. Councils could be given funding tools such as congestion charging, market pricing for parking citywide, sales taxes or capital gains taxes. Central government could take three water infrastructure ownership and responsibility from local government. Central government could relax its debt to income ratio for councils, and directly fund councils.

Whether or not we get the big ticket items we spent the past arguing about seems fairly minor in the current world. Cities are diverse groups of people living in close proximity sharing things. Wellingtonians are good at that. Even in these strained times we are proving to be so. If we have to wait for our library to be fixed, or our transport issues to be resolved, so be it.