Taking control of the covid-19 narrative

by Tom Frewen

“Stay tuned,” she said, winding up her first live Covid-19 alert broadcast from the Beehive on Saturday 21 March. Addressing the nation directly via live free-to-air television from her office, the Prime Minister elbowed the news media aside and took control of the Covid-19 narrative for the foreseeable future.

The broadcast was historic. Not since Rob Muldoon’s wage and price freeze emergency measures in the early 1980s had the state’s broadcasting networks been used in this way. The location was symbolic. Flanked by the national flag and a photo of Labour’s first prime minister, Michael Joseph Savage, Jacinda Ardern addressed the nation from behind her office desk.

Later she descended to the Beehive’s quaintly-named theatrette to repeat what she’d said upstairs and again and again in answer to questions from reporters. Then she went back up to her office and Newshub’s political editor, Tova O’Brien, carefully positioned between the two national flags beside the lecterns, repeated the prime minister’s key messages for possibly the fifth time but without smiling and with much finger-wagging.

From then on, publication of the pandemic’s vital statistics — spread measured by increases in new cases, impact measured by numbers in hospitals, deaths and recoveries — was in the control of the government which used them to justify the social and economic restrictions being imposed to fight the disease.

Daily briefings, “pressers” or “stand-ups”, quickly became routine, the media gathering in the theatrette to hear senior government figures deliver the latest vital statistics direct to the nation over television and radio. They then fulfilled their vital role of holding power to account while people in their homes got back to uploading and sharing funny videos on YouTube and Facebook or, for the full post-apocalyptic experience, Tik Tok.

The prime minister was also on social media, “quickly checking in on everyone’s Saturday” on 28 March, three days into Alert Level 4. Thoughtfully timing her video post in the early evening “for those of you who are parents out there, before that mad rush of dinner time and the night time routine kicks off”, Jacinda Adern, casual in sweatshirt, began her video from behind another desk, this one in Premier House, the prime minister’s official residence in Wellington. Two days earlier, in a different sweatshirt and after putting her daughter to bed, she decided to “jump on-line quickly and just check in with everyone, really, as we all prepare to hunker down for a few weeks.”

Suddenly, presented as a hunkering-down opportunity, self-isolation didn’t seem so intimidating.

That video got 130,000 views on YouTube. The second one got 1.4 million views on Facebook.

The numbers are not as significant as the government’s use of this form of communication in an election year, given this Prime Minister’s awesome talent as a communicator and social media influencer, and her Ministry of Culture and Heritage’s plan to use the internet to replace free-to-air broadcast radio stations and television channels.

People may tell you that neither they nor their children watch television. As for radio, what’s that exactly?

Yet, for roughly a quarter of the adult population, the country’s largest audience, their “night time routine kicks off” around 6pm with the hour-long news bulletins on the two main TV channels.

Just over a million viewers watched the two bulletins in the week ending Saturday 21 March according to Nielsen Television Audience Measurement. TVNZ’s One News Special in that week, when alarm at the spread of Covid-19 was gathering momentum around the world, ranked 12th in the top 20 most-watched programmes with 337,000 viewers.

Comparative figures for radio audiences in that week are not available. But the most recent ratings surveys by the German Gesellschaft fur Konsumforschung (GfK) market research firm for the Radio Broadcasters Association (RBA) has RNZ’s weekly cumulative audiences aged 10-plus steady on 660,000 for National and 173,300 for Concert FM. Although not directly comparable, the latest figures for commercial talk radio report weekly cumulative 10-plus audiences of 427,000 for NewstalkZB (NZME), 290,000 for Magic Music & Talk (MediaWorks).

Overall, 3.58 million people (82% of New Zealanders aged 10-plus) listened to radio each week in the fourth quarter of last year, demonstrating “the enduring stability of radio in New Zealanders’ lives,” according to NZME’s chief executive, Michael Boggs.

“Major events whether they be news, entertainment or sport constantly remind us how important radio is to our communities. As these events unfold, Kiwis turn to the medium that’s with them at home, in the car at work and at play,” he said in November.

Not Radio Sport, though, which became first major media victim of Covid-19 when Boggs abruptly announced its closure on Monday. With 137,000 listeners aged 10-plus each week, Radio Sport could be considered commercial talk radio’s Concert FM. But confronted with the loss of content in the form of sport to talk about and advertising to pay for it, Radio Sport was in a bind.

NZME’s decision to close it down “indefinitely” rather than hitting the mute button for a few weeks illustrated the vulnerability of New Zealand newspapers, radio stations and TV channels owned by Australian corporates looking for another excuse to cut costs — and the value of having public broadcasters running on guaranteed taxpayer funding.

The government’s daily Covid-19 briefings are a reminder of the purpose of the State owning and funding television channels and radio networks with 98% coverage on frequencies to which people can “stay tuned”.

No point in classic music fans staying tuned to Concert FM, however, as RNZ will not use this network for the daily briefings — odd, because Covid-19 and Concert FM’s audience, in the broadcasting jargon, “skew older”. With a large proportion of people over 60 in its audience share of 4% of the country’s population, Concert FM would seem to be a useful medium for conveying information to people who have been identified as the most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19.

RNZ says its National programme and website are its news and current affairs channels. Also, the Covid-19 briefings, unlike tsunami warnings, do not constitute a formal request for broadcast under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act (CDEMA) passed in 2002, and therefore do not qualify to be carried on both networks — state of emergency notwithstanding.

But stay tuned for the reason that the meetings of Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee are not on radio or available in print.