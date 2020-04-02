AirNZ cuts 95% of domestic flights – Wgtn to Auckland once a day

Report from RNZ

Air New Zealand is reducing its domestic schedule by 95 percent while the country is in lockdown.

The national carrier this morning announced that only one to three return services a day will be operating from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Dunedin. All other domestic services will be cut when the schedule comes into effect tomorrow.

Air New Zealand’s Cam Wallace said the airline would usually fly more than 400 domestic flights daily prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demand was down about 99 percent, he said.

“Kiwis are respecting the government’s essential travel only advice, however, we still ask customers to please check they qualify to travel under the essential services list before booking a ticket or going to the airport.”

Air New Zealand had also established a process where the airline would operate ad hoc domestic charter flights at the request of the New Zealand Government. Those flights could operate to all domestic airports in New Zealand within a matter of hours.

New schedule:

Auckland-Wellington – 1x return service seven days a week

Wellington-Christchurch – 2x return services Monday-Friday,

1x return service Saturday and Sunday

Wellington-Nelson – 1x return service Monday-Friday

Auckland-Christchurch – 3x return services Monday-Friday, 1x return service Saturday and Sunday

Christchurch-Dunedin – 1x return service Monday, 1x return service Friday