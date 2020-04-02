Kāpiti mayor reminds residents to stay home

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan is encouraging Kāpiti residents to keep fighting the good fight against COVID-19 after a week of self-isolation.

“Our daily lives have changed dramatically in the last seven days and the evidence tells us if we don’t stay home the price will be high.

“As a community, we have one job to do and that is to stay home. This is how we’ll break the chain of community transmission and save lives.

“I know it’s not been easy, particularly for those who are vulnerable or have no support at home, those who have lost their livelihoods and those essential workers who are leaving their families every day to serve our community, but I am humbled by the neighbourhood and community spirit that continues to shine in Kāpiti.

“As we head into a second week of lockdown, looking out for one another, staying connected and doing the right thing is what will get us through this.

“Reach out to your usual supports over the phone or online. If you have older relatives or neighbours make sure you pick up the phone to check that they are ok or if they need essential supplies.

“The supermarkets continue to be very busy so take a list so you can shop fast and while you are in the store make sure your stay two metres away from your fellow shoppers. Use a contactless payment method, not cash, if you can. And, please be patient and kind.

“While most people in self-isolation will be able to get through with the support of family, whānau and friends, the Wellington Region Civil Defence and Emergency Management Welfare function is up and running and the welfare team will be there as a backup to support people who need help with basic supplies and are unable to manage those needs through their usual sources. You can call the Wellington Region COVID-19 Helpline on 0800 141 967 between 7.00am-7.00pm. We expect to have an additional helpline specifically for the Kāpiti District up and running by tomorrow.

“Over the past week we’ve seen plenty of people take to the streets, our river trails and the beach to look after their mental and physical wellbeing. I for one have really enjoyed walking my dog on a lead. However, this is not without risk and we’ve received a number of reports of people not observing the two metre physical distancing rule and going beyond what could be considered ‘staying local’. This is not ok and I urge everyone to stick to the rules. If it’s too busy out there, consider taking some exercise at a later time.

“My Council team is continuing to do their bit behind the scenes to make sure your essential functions including your drinking water supply, waste water services and emergency works, will continue throughout the lockdown period.

“We’re also starting to look at how we support the community and district to recover following lifting of the lockdown. This will include looking at a range of possible actions to support our community and help get the local economy going.

“We don’t know how long we’re going to be in Alert Level 4 but what we do know is that if we don’t follow the rules we are likely to be living in our bubbles for a lot longer. So, let’s do the right thing by our community and stay home and save lives.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url