The covid-19 narrative, part 2 – the Ministry’s scrambled memo

by Tom Frewen

When we come out the other side of this pandemic emergency — as we surely will — we will look back and see one of its benefits was a much overdue shake-up of the country’s news media.

The first big surprise for many readers would have been the revelation that almost all our metropolitan newspapers are owned by Australians and that all the big nationally distributed magazines were being published by Germans. Woman’s Day, the New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, the Australian Women’s Weekly, The Listener, North & South, Next, Metro, Kia Ora, Home NZ and Your Home & Garden — all owned through its New Zealand subsidiary company by the Bauer Media Group in Hamburg.

Founded in 1875 and controlled by a holding company, Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, the group manages a portfolio of more than 600 magazines, over 400 digital products and 50 radio and TV stations around the world, according to Wikipedia. Global turnover in 2016 was $4.1 billion. With printers, postal, distribution and marketing services in 17 countries, the group has 11,000 employees — minus about 300 in New Zealand as of Thursday. They were sacked yesterday morning, the news coming to them via video link from the chief executive of Bauer Media NZ, Brendon Hill, in Auckland.

Bauer issued a statement saying the closure of its New Zealand businesses was due to the “severe economic impact of Covid-19.” Hill was more accurate in blaming the government’s lockdown.

“We understand the New Zealand Government’s decision to move to Covid-19 Level 4,” he said, “but it has put our business in an untenable position.”

Hill could have been even more specific. It wasn’t the virus or the imposition of Alert Level 4 that did for magazine publishers but an emailed memo late on Friday 27 March from a strategic adviser to the chief executive of the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, Bernadette Cavanagh.

Woefully ambiguous in its wording, the memo drew a line between daily newspapers and other publications, including magazines, printed and distributed less frequently.

“Daily newspapers are currently included in the definition (of an essential service) and are expected to take strong measures to ensure safety of staff and the public; combined with their digital reach, they remain essential at this stage for the timely dissemination of news to the majority of New Zealanders,” said the ministry’s memo. “Printed periodical and non-daily publications are not considered essential under the news and media designation.”

Among the many anomalies unnecessarily created by this scrambled edict was the status of magazines folded into daily newspapers, such as Stuff’s Sunday magazine inside the Sunday-Star Times which, in fact, is a weekly although the fact that the magazine always promotes its sex advice columnist Mrs Salisbury on its cover may qualify it as an essential service.

Seriously, though, the Ministry’s hair-splitting created huge uncertainty for editors and publishers of the vast majority of the approximately 180 newspapers and magazines registered with the local Audit Bureau of Circulations.

The Ministry’s response was to “refine” its Covid-19 essential business guidance in a 340-word statement on Wednesday from one of its four ministers, Kris Faafoi (Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media). He said

“The guidance has expanded to cover news publications that serve a need for hard to reach rural communities, with reduced connectivity, and/or serve non-English speaking communities, and have appropriate health and safety measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19 during production and delivery.”

Production, no worries. The days of local newsrooms have long gone; journalism is the ideal job for the in-bubble worker. Distribution, the delivery of weeklies and dailies are pretty much identical. As Sunday Star-Times editor Tracy Watkins wrote in the paper’s editorial leader on Sunday 29 March:

“The International News Media Association says there is no documented incidence of Covid-19 being transmitted from a print newspaper or magazine; in part, this is because newsprint is porous and the printing process and ink we use add to its sterility. The printing, bagging and stacking process is fully automated, and delivery contractors, who briefly handle the newspaper, have been issued with hand sanitiser wipes and gloves.”

Same for weeklies, bi-weeklies, monthlies and quarterlies as for dailies.

It is the cost of distribution, though, that is the real reason that the foreign owners of magazines and regional and community publications want to move their content on-line. NZME and Stuff were quick to take advantage of the ministry’s Friday night ruling. Next morning the Dominion Post reported:

“The government has just advised that printed periodicals and non-daily publications are not considered essential services under the news and media designation. That means we won’t be able to print and deliver our community newspapers and magazines for the next four weeks of the lockdown.”

The extraordinary — and depressing — scarcity in mainstream media of scepticism about the motives for these extraordinary moves could be attributed to the natural reluctance of journalists to bite the hand that feeds them. But now that it’s no longer feeding them . . .?

Do farmers walk off their land after one bum crop? Surely a global megacorp like Bauer with turnover in the billions could have weathered a few weeks of lost revenue?

In truth, the foreign media owners are keen to get out of New Zealand with its relatively small revenue streams, high distribution costs, and a government planning to use the internet to steal their customers. State-owned RNZ recently revealed a strategy aimed at capturing 50% of the audience by 2023 by “creating a lifelong relationship with all the people of Aotearoa”.

Bauer’s Brendon Hill admitted that the firm’s New Zealand assets were up for sale and “so far an alternative owner had not been found.” So thanks to Covid-19, New Zealanders now have the opportunity to buy back their newspapers, magazines and local radio stations. But the Government will first have to pass legislation banning foreign ownership of national media organisations and imposing limits on amalgamation of titles in one stable.

And another bit of good news: transcripts of the proceedings of Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee are scheduled to start being published on the committee’s web page from this Friday.

Covid-19 narrative part one: Taking Control