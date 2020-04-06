No new covid-19 cases in Wellington; national total up by 67, now 1106

Wellington.Scoop

There are now a total of 1106 covid-19 cases in New Zealand – 67 more than yesterday. However the number of cases in the Wellington/Capital Coast district has not increased and remains at 80, with one patient in intensive care in Wellington Hospital. The number of Hutt Valley cases is now 19, one more than yesterday.

News from Ministry of Health

Today there are 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new probable cases. There are no additional deaths to report. There are now 176 reported cases which have recovered.

Today there are 13 people in hospital, including 3 in ICU – one in Wellington, 2 in Auckland. One is in a critical condition. It is good news that two people have been discharged since our update yesterday and that people are continuing to recover.

Testing continued over the weekend. From our lab numbers, we can report a 7 day rolling average of tests at 2846 per day. The total of lab tests to date is 39,918 and 3709 tests were carried out yesterday. This is a new record number of tests for one day, as our capacity to test continues to increase.

For our community based testing numbers, as of today we have 65 CBACs and 48 designated swabbing centres.

For those cases we have information on, we are still seeing a strong link to overseas travel (43%), as well as links to confirmed cases within New Zealand (38%) including those in clusters we already know about and community transmission (2%).

The ethnicity breakdown of the confirmed cases is:

European or other – 73.5%

Asian – 8.4%

Unknown – 6.7%

Maori – 7.8%

Pacific Peoples – 3.4%

More details are available on our current cases page.

There’s ongoing interest in clusters – a cluster is where there are a group of COVID-19 cases linked together because they’ve been in the same place together. There are 12 significant clusters. The clusters with the highest number of associated cases remais the same as yesterday: a wedding in Bluff (62), an event in Matamata (58) and a school cluster in Auckland (72).

There is a new cluster in Christchurch involving the Rosewood Rest Home. The Canterbury District Health Board is working closely with patients and staff around this cluster, including moving 20 patients to Burwood Hospital so they can isolate as a group, while the rest home carries out an extensive clean.

April 4 and 5 covid-19 updates

