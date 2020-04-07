Seven covid-19 testing facilities in Wgtn region; 85 GPs can also test

News from CCDHB

There are currently seven especially established COVID-19 community testing facilities across the greater Wellington region as well as 85 general practices able to undertake COVID-19 testing.

Testing or swabbing may be done in a dedicated testing space by staff or from inside your car.

Test results are generally available within 48 hours.

Regional Public Health will notify you if your test result is positive, and work with you to manage your health.

More testing sites will be set up if and when needed.

COVID-19 community testing facilities have been established where they can best meet the needs of the local community: for example, at a medical centre, a hospital outpatient facility, a community hall or a Council facility. These centres, also known as CBACs (Community Based Assessment Centres), are primarily to screen and assess people for testing, and test those who meet the criteria. Current criteria can be found on the Ministry of Health website. CBACs are part of a wider plan which also uses existing general practices and community clinics. General practices in our region are also able to test for COVID-19.

If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19, please call Healthline 0800 358 5453 or call ahead to your local GP for advice. You can also read advice on symptoms of COVID-19 from the Ministry of Health here.

You may then be referred to a CBAC for testing – by a GP, Healthline or our Emergency Department.