Easter Holiday Hours For Wellington City Council Services

Despite many Council facilities temporarily closed and services on hold during the Covid-19 lockdown, there are still a few operating that will be affected by Easter weekend holiday hours.

Rubbish is NOT collected on Good Friday. Instead, the collection is moved to the Saturday that follows. Collections on all other days will happen as usual. If your rubbish is collected by a private operator, contact them for information on their holiday collections.

recycling service due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The Southern Landfill is closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Contact Centre is staffed 24/7. Call 04 499 4444, email info@wcc.govt.nz or use the FixIt app to report incidents.

The Emergency Welfare Team is staffed 24/7. Call 04 499 4444.

Our Library customer service teams are available Mondays to Fridays except on Good Friday and Easter Monday. You can email enquiries@wcl.govt.nz, call 04 801 4040 or message on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Access to online Library services is available 24/7 at http://www.wcl.govt.nz/mygateway/

The Karori Cemetery office is closed on public holidays. NB: During Covid-19 lockdown, the office is providing services online and over the phone but closed for face to face visits.

The Karori and Makara Cemetery grounds are open all year, from 7.30am until dusk – but keep in mind the lockdown requirements of not leaving your home, except to access essential services like the supermarket or pharmacy, and no gatherings.

We are not sending noise control officers out to enforce noise complaints for health and safety reasons, except in exceptional circumstances. Complaints of noise from parties or gatherings will be passed to the Police as breaches of the lockdown.

Animal Services have closed most of their services to the public. They are still responding to complaints or queries by phone. Any lost or roaming dogs are being returned to owner where possible. The Moa Point Shelter is closed with all dogs being held at the Lower Hutt shelter. If there are any dogs not able to be reunited with its owner, then the Lower Hutt shelter is where the dog will need to be collected from. Wellington dog owners need to contact Wellington City Council on 04 499 4444 if their dog is missing or is impounded.

