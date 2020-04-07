From 9.2% down to 4.8% – council to debate another rates increase for Wellington

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington city councillors on Thursday will be considering a staff recommendation that the city’s rates be increased by 4.8 per cent in the next financial year. This is a change from the previous (pre pandemic) proposal for rates to increase by more than nine per cent.

The proposal for a 4.8 per cent rates increase is one of three options to be debated by councillors on Thursday.

Option 1): maintain current service levels and debt fund the one-off impact of $45m lost revenue in 2020/21 and $11m impact of not increasing fees, along with $12m of funding adjustments, a total of $68m, with a resulting average rates increase of 4.8% percent. Option 1 provides a pragmatic balance between managing the pressures on current ratepayers and ensuring the Council remains financially sustainable into the future, whereby the actions of today do not impact unfairly on ratepayers in the future. The borrowing proposed is for a specific purpose, in funding the one-off shortfall in operating revenue anticipated in 2020/21. While this does not meet the S100(i) balanced budget provision of the Local Government Act, it can be resolved that it is financially prudent due to the one off nature, with revenues recovering and repayment of the debt occurring over a 10 year period to avoid a significant one off impact on future ratepayers. It is also considered the most prudent and transparent of the three options. Officers recommend this option.

The second option would increase rates by only 2 per cent, but council staff do not recommend it.

Option 2): the same as option (1) and also debt fund additional depreciation costs incurred from the 2020 infrastructure revaluation. This could achieve a rates increase of circa 2% percent in 2020, but risk insufficient funding for infrastructure in future years. This would result in additional borrowing of $11m, resulting in total debt funded operating costs of $79m. Option 2 proposes debt funding a specific operating expense to lower the prospective rates increase, by not increasing rates funding for additional depreciation resulting from the 2020 infrastructural asset revaluation. This option is similarly challenging to option 3, as it doesn’t meet the balanced budget requirement or the Council’s financially prudent Revenue and Financing Policy. Funding of depreciation is how we fund the replacement of infrastructural assets. Reducing depreciation funding at a time when the city has an expectation of increased funding of infrastructure, is not recommended. If this was considered as a one-off solution it would also pass a significant rates impost onto future ratepayers. Officers do not recommend this option.

The third option is for a zero rates increase. It’s a popular idea, but staff are not recommending it, warning that it would involve austerity measures and a reduction in service levels.

Option 3): the same as option (1) above, and additionally introduce austerity measures / reduction in levels of service to enable a lower rates increase. To achieve a zero percent rates rise would require a further $16m of savings compared to option 1. Alternatively without service level reductions an additional $16m of debt funding would be required, resulting in total debt funded operating costs of $84m. Option 3). At the request of Councillors, officers have reviewed the option of a zero rates increase without reducing service levels. Officers’ advice is that we cannot reduce the costs by the $16m required, while maintaining current service levels. If service level cuts were to beproposed, it is likely that significant changes to service levels in community based services would be required. This would trigger a Long-term Plan Amendment. There is insufficient time to complete an LTP amendment process. If Council attempted to achieve a zero rates increase by arbitrarily debt funding $16m of operating costs this would not be financially prudent, and therefore would not be consistent with Council’s Revenue and Financing Policy or Section 101, (Financial Management) and section 100 (Balanced Budget) of the Local Government Act. At a practical level it also poses a significant rates impost onto future ratepayers. Officers do not recommend this option.

March 17: council to debate 9.2 per cent rates increase

April 2: what can we afford?

April 2: Council facing shortfall of $60m – $70m

April 3: Mayor wants to defer next rates payment