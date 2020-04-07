Council’s interactive map shows where to find help and support

News from WCC

Finding support and essential services during the Covid-19 lockdown has become easier in Wellington with the launch of an online interactive map and directory. The Support Services Map, developed by Wellington City Council, shows who to contact and where to find these services in your neighbourhood.

From getting groceries delivered by the Student Welfare Army if you can’t leave the house, to finding emergency accommodation providers, getting advice from the Citizens Advice Bureau, or applying for financial support, the information online covers all services available and will be regularly updated throughout the lockdown.

An Emergency Welfare Team at Wellington City Council has also been set up, for people to call for urgent assistance and advice, connecting people with the services and support they need.

“There will be people who find themselves in situations where a bit of extra support will see them through, and this map will hopefully make it easier to point people in the right direction,” says Community Well-being portfolio lead, Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

“There are local services and support systems in place for everyone, we just need to ensure everyone in our community knows about it, and where to go and how to access it. Help is just a click of a button or a phone call away.”

The Support Services Map includes essential services like pharmacies and supermarkets as well as volunteer groups, social services and food banks with full contact details for each organisation.

Mayor Andy Foster says that Wellingtonians tend to come together when times are tough.

“The map is a fantastic resource for anyone in Wellington wanting to know who to contact and where services are, to help them through this extraordinary period. We encourage people to call or email these services wherever and whenever they’re needed,” he says. “It’s so heartening to see so many people and groups like the Downtown Community Ministry, City Mission, and community food organisations helping others, and going above and beyond when needed.

“Many of our agencies are working together as well, and when you see just how many services on this map are supporting Wellingtonians, it really makes me proud to be a part of this city. We are all in this together and help is never far away.”

For urgent support:

Wellington City Council’s Emergency Welfare Team

04 499 4444 – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week