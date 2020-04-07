Student’s calls for help unanswered in VUW hall of residence

Report from Salient by Ethan Griffiths

Three weeks into their stay, Victoria University students residing at Te Puni Village were disappointed after a first-year student ended up in Wellington Hospital and was ignored for hours by Residential Assistants (RAs) and village managers, despite calls for help from students.

Salient understands that in the early morning on the 10th of March, one of the 400 students in the hall of residence suffered severe symptoms of a suspected meningitis case, later diagnosed as severe influenza. One of the patient’s roommates received a message at 2am, saying “Please help me. Please. I have a 41 degree temperature and I can’t move my muscles. I’m starting to shake uncontrollably”

The resident’s roommates in the shared apartment were woken at around 2:30am, to find their hall-mate collapsed on the ground unable to talk or breathe after searching multiple floors herself for a night manager or RA, not wanting to wake up her neighbours for help.

Immediately, they attempted to call the duty phone, a number specifically set up to contact an on-duty staff member in case of emergencies or requests of support when reception is unattended.

The phone went straight to voicemail twice, before the patient’s neighbours searched around the complex to find a staff member as the distressed student had done herself. No staff member was at reception, nor found anywhere else in the three-building complex. One of the roommates messaged an RA at 2:40am, saying “I don’t know what to do, I can’t find anyone, I think I need to call an ambulance.”

The duty phone was then called another nine times before the residents gave up and called an ambulance.

The 111 call operator instructed the roommates to locate a defibrillator to have on hand if the patient’s condition worsened. The residents couldn’t locate a defibrillator as they were not informed of its location in any of the induction modules or move-in information. The student was then taken in an ambulance alongside her roommate to Wellington Hospital, where she was medicated with codeine, diagnosed with a severe case of influenza and released under strict doctors orders four hours later.

The student then travelled via Uber back to Te Puni Village at 7am. Still, no staff member or RA was aware of the night’s events, despite twelve separate voicemails pleading for help, and messages sent to RAs.

The student then went back up to her apartment and fell asleep. An RA knocked on the door of the shared apartment at 8am after checking the duty phone, where the resident’s roommates said she was okay and in bed asleep. The resident herself wasn’t checked up on in-person until 12pm that day, ten hours after the incident.

Thirty-six hours later, the hall manager checked in on the student. When the student was checked on, the other residents of the shared apartment involved in the ordeal asked why the duty phone went unanswered twelve times. They were told the phone had “glitched” and that they’d only just opened the voice messages that day, including ones “left over the summer”.

When asked why there were no staff members during the night, the residents were informed that Te Puni Village does not employ a specific night attendant staff member on Monday nights/Tuesday mornings as it was their “quietest night”.

Instead, they pass the duty phone on to a live-in RA, who remains in their own bedroom, and is supposed to answer the duty phone immediately should any issues arise. However, at the time of writing, over 48 hours after the ordeal, two calls to the duty phone number showed that the number itself didn’t go to voicemail but instead had been completely disconnected, despite the concerns about the use of the duty phone raised by residents that very day.

Rainsforth Dix, Director of Student and Campus Living has since told Salient there was a “technical issue with the duty phone”.

“The hall regrets that the duty phone did not work properly that evening. We acknowledge that it is a vital line of communication between residents and staff, particularly during the night. The hall has purchased a new phone to ensure that staff on duty can be reached at all times. We are also revising our processes to ensure a backup is available.” Dix states.

The ordeal comes at a time when the operator of Te Puni Village, private Australian-owned multinational Campus Living Villages (CLV) has been heavily criticised for their practices, after a student at one of their halls at the University of Canterbury died, and was undiscovered for over a month.

The incident sparked an urgent law change after it was revealed CLV’s processes were ill-equipped to maintain appropriate check-ins on student health and well-being.

A Government-led review of the regulatory framework that applies to student accommodation led to changes with universities potentially facing fines of up to $100,000 for failing to take care of students in their halls. Since then, multiple former CLV residents and employees such as RAs have reported their experiences with the company over the years, suggesting purposeful under-resourcing and lack of student support in order to cut costs.

CLV has over $1.3 billion in assets across the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, and maintains over 45,000 beds at University campuses across the globe. In October last year, Te Puni Village found itself entangled in controversy after Stuff reported the story of a former resident who locked themselves away in their room for “a week, sometimes two weeks at a time”, ate very little, and self-harmed.

Concerned about her, a group of friends went to the student manager. They were told an RA would look in on her—but that never happened, according to her mother. She said that in her dealings with Te Puni there was “no action, no care whatsoever”.

The influenza-struck student is attempting to get over the shock of that morning. The student said “The response is so extremely concerning. I was yelling out for help in the middle of the night, and I called the only number that was available to me and I got no response”.

“If [my roommate] wasn’t there, no one else would’ve been there to help me. Nobody else was awake. Nobody I thought would care cared, and I felt helpless.”

“It wasn’t her responsibility to sit with me in an ambulance at 3am. It was theirs.”

Te Puni Village has since closed for the lockdown period, having given students less than 48 hours to vacate or be transferred to Weir House. Students were told to “pack like [they] were moving out”.

For more on VUW’s hall closures, see here.