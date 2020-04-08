“Community idiots”: warning to trail bikers seen hooning in valley and reserve

Statement from Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan

While most of Kāpiti are choosing to remain in their bubbles and safe lives, there are some who are breaching the isolation protocols in place under Covid 19 Alert Level 4. In particular, I want to give a clear warning to those off-road trail bikers hooning up the Maungakotukutuku Valley and also at the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve.

I realise that it is the role of local authorities to continue to educate the public but these blatant and continuous breaches in these two hotspots cannot be tolerated by our communities because they are a potential source of Covid 19 transmission and, therefore, a danger to the public. If there are accidents then the first responders, obliged to provide first aid, will also be put in danger.

The only words I have to describe them is to label them community idiots and I have directly asked the police to take action.

I appeal to the agitated local residents at Maungakotukutuku Valley, and the Waikanae Estuary where they are also damaging the sensitive environment, not to confront these people but continue to contact the police.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url