Nigh Shelter overcomes lockdown challenge

News from Wellington Night Shelter

While most people were organising their work and home life, the Wellington Night Shelter was scrambling for critical resources to make sure people at the Shelter would be safe during the Covid-19 lock-down that started two weeks ago.

Pete Leach, General Manager of the Wellington Night Shelter, said “The past few weeks have been tremendously testing for the Night Shelter, but I’m confident now we have everything we need now to make sure our guests and staff are safe during this lock-down”.

Some of the resources that have been put in place during this time are, 20 fridges, jugs, can openers and extension leads kindly organised by Wellington City Council. These have reduced communal living and helped with social distancing. Mass amounts personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, security at the door, extra laundry and cleaning services and supplies.

The Shelter has received food donations from the Wellington City Mission, Wellington’s Soup Kitchen, Kiwi Community Assistance, Ekta and the public. There’s also been additional health and mental health care cover during this time from Te Aro Health Centre and Capital and Coast District Health Board.

“I’m so grateful to our extended Wellington community, agencies and the people of Wellington for their generosity, kindness and support through this tricky time.” Leach said.

Some men who had been living at the Shelter had to move to another location because of the social distancing requirements. “There was 40 men, plus staff living in essentially a very large house for the first few days of lock-down, which was not ideal.” Leach said.

Leach, with the help of the Wellington City Council, Ministry Social Development, and the Ministry of Urban Housing and Development was able to secure extra accommodation and ensure people’s safety.

With the correct protective gear and sanitising processes in place the Wellington Night Shelter team is feeling positive with the changes.

“We’re looking forward to this being over but also very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve as a team in a very short amount of time”. Leach says.

The Wellington Night Shelter provides short-term accommodation and food for more than 350 men each year.

For more information about the Wellington Night Shelter go to www.wellingtonnightshelter.org.nz .