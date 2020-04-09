Faulty elastic straps on 100,000 hospital face masks

Report from RNZ

One hundred thousand face masks owned by two district health boards are in need of repair after deteriorating in storage.

Faulty elastic straps have been discovered on 90,000 face masks held by the Capital and Coast District Health Board and 10,000 at the Hutt Valley DHB.

The incident controller for both DHBs, Joy Fairley, says they’re in the process of replacing the elastic and once fixed the masks will fit for use in non-clinical areas.

Fairley says the number of faulty masks represents 10 percent of a stockpile.