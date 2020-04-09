Regional Council thanks bus and train drivers, establishes $8m climate fund

News from Cr Thomas Nash (via Facebook)

At our Wellington Regional Council meeting today I had the opportunity to move two decisions – one in relation to our action on the coronavirus response and one in relation to our action on climate. Councillors supported both unanimously.

The first decision was to add an amendment to our report on Metlink’s public transport response to the pandemic. My amendment acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on drivers and other public transport workers and welcomed our cooperation with unions and operators to support and maintain the public transport workforce.

The second decision was to approve the design of an internal Regional Council “Low Carbon Acceleration Fund” that will help supercharge the organisation’s transition to carbon-safe operations. The fund is expected to spend $8m over 4 years to advance a range of Council initiatives in both the land use and energy sectors and will be a major element of the work of our new Climate Committee. We were also pleased as a council to welcome the participation in this decision of Dr. Maria Bargh and we look forward to being able to meet as a Climate Committee with Dr. Bargh in a full voting capacity.

***

Remarks on the amendment to the report in item 8 “COVID-19 Public Transport Commercial Matters:

I would like to move an amendment to the recommendations in order to acknowledge the impact of this pandemic on public transport workers in our region. The amendment reads:

“That the Council

2. Acknowledges the impact of the pandemic on drivers and other public transport workers and welcomes the cooperation between Greater Wellington, the unions and the operators to support and maintain the region’s public transport workforce.”

In moving this amendment, let me first express my appreciation for the work of our Metlink staff in responding to this pandemic. We are all struggling in our own ways through this pandemic – with isolation, uncertainty, incomes, extra demands on time and, for many, sadly violence. But the impacts are not felt equally – as Iona Halstead, the Education Secretary said, pandemics reveal the inequality in our society.

A hallmark of this pandemic has been the recognition of essential workers. New Zealanders are rightly paying tribute to the people who keep our society running. The way we organise our economy fails to value these workers properly. They are amongst our lowest paid workers and yet they are keeping our region going, while those of us lucky enough to do so get to stay at home. This is not an accident, it is a deliberate design feature of our economy – workers do the hard yards for little reward and owners get rich off their work.

The purpose of my amendment is to recognise these essential workers, our bus and train drivers and other public transport workers who have been putting themselves on the front line of this pandemic so that other essential workers can get to work and people who rely on public transport can get essential supplies. In London, I read this morning that 9 bus drivers have died from the Coronavirus. That is just devastating. We can only be thankful that we have collectively taken the action we have to stop the spread of this virus.

So I’m moving this amendment in order to give our utmost respect and gratitude to the people we are asking to get up everyday and keep our region running.

***

Remarks on the decision on item 12: “Design of the Low Carbon Acceleration Fund”

Thanks to Jake Roos and our other staff for your work on this excellent initiative. It will shape the landscape of our new Climate Committee significantly and helpfully. Welcome to Dr. Bargh for your participation and it’s unfortunate that we cannot have this meeting as the Climate Committee where you would be able to participate fully as a voting member. We will get back to that as soon as we can.

We have rightly set ourselves a big goal to be net zero emissions by 2030. Fortunately we have big tools to achieve this – most prominently by decarbonising public transport and using our regional parks for nature-based solutions to absorb and sequester carbon. Both of these levers also have added co-benefits, as others have said, of cleaner air in the case of transport and of biodiversity and water quality and resilience in the case of nature-based solutions in our parks.

It’s useful to have a specific fund that will boost our internal work to achieve our goals. This is a way to supercharge our transition as an organisation to climate-safe operations. It will also help us to provide the regional leadership that Councillor Kirk-Burnnand mentioned.

The design is sensible design – guidelines for the split of the fund should help us get all parts of the organisation engaged. I’m also supportive of the project design funding – one of the barriers to getting green infrastructure projects off the ground has been getting business cases done so it’s good to have provision for that.

As the paper says, the initiatives to be advanced through this fund will become be business as usual – but to get there a specific fund will help focus minds. This will be a productive and tangible part of the work of the Climate Committee and I look forward to advancing it with you all.