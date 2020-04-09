Police checking cars at Plimmerton to ensure only essential travel

Report from RNZ

Police have set up a checkpoint north of Wellington to catch people sneaking away for the long Easter weekend.

Vehicles are being diverted off State Highway 1 north of Plimmerton through a truck weigh station to be checked.

Police are looking for signs that people are heading away for a holiday and cross-referencing registrations and licences to check that drivers live locally.

In the South Island, police said they had stopped eight groups of travellers and turned them back to Christchurch.

Tasman police said they were stopping all vehicles on SH6 south of Murchison to ensure those on the road were undertaking essential travel.

“The message is clear stay home and save lives, now is not the time for non-essential travel,” they said.

Usually in the days leading up to Easter people in Nelson were either heading down the Sounds, across to the bay or up to the lake, Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said.

“Not this year, we’re staying put, we’re staying at home,” she said.