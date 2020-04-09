Rates going up by 4.95% or 2.15%? Wgtn city councillors can’t decide (but there’ll be a rates holiday)

Report from RNZ by Hamish Cardwell

Wellington city councillors have voted to allow some residents a six months rates holiday. In an extraordinary council meeting this afternoon over online video conferencing, councillors agreed to let some businesses and residents apply to defer their June rate payment to the end of the year.

It won’t apply to property owned or occupied by central government agencies, and for businesses to qualify they will have to have successfully applied for Covid-19 related support from the government.

There will be rent relief for council tenants, and hospitality businesses will be charged only a nominal fee for inspections and alcohol licences.

Councillors voted for officials to prepare a draft annual plan with the option of a 4.95 percent rates increase or 2.15 percent to go for public consultation.

The council expects to lose about $70m because of loss of revenue due to Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, the council had intended to boost rates 7 percent each year for the next four years.

Mayor Andy Foster said the council needed to weigh up looking after the community by not hiking rates, while not lowering them so much as to cripple the council financially and hollow out the services it could provide.

Councillors voted to support an amendment from Dr Jenny Condie to start charging for parking and enforcing fines two weeks after the city returned to Covid-19 alert level three. The council’s pandemic plan had initially proposed keeping free parking in place in the city until the end of June.

Up to $1 million raised from parking – topped up with an additional $500,000 – is to be allocated in community grants.

Councillors agreed to establish a city recovery fund of about $8m from its existing budget to support initiatives that will drive economic recovery after Covid-19, and set up an advisory panel for the council, businesses and government agencies to work together on recovery issues.

News from WCC

The Wellington City Council today voted to recommend consultation on a 4.95% rates increase for the 2020/21 financial year. The vote was at a City Council meeting held via video-conference to agree on the next steps in the development of the 2020/21 draft Annual Plan, and on an initial Pandemic Response Plan (PRP). The Council also agreed that staff detail the implications of a possible 2.15% rates increase.

Mayor Andy Foster told the meeting the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown is having a dramatic effect on the economy and the community.

He added the Council is also a business – and that revenue from the likes of parking and pools has disappeared in the short term. The Council is looking at a deficit of almost $70 million and the chance of a dividend from the Council’s share in the airport company in the next two years “is slim”.

The meeting endorsed the PRP which, via a range of deferrals and freezing of charges, aims to soften the effects of the pandemic economic impact on businesses in particular.

Mayor Foster said the pandemic and its aftermath are likely to bring significant changes to the city's economy. "Even just the fact that many people have taken to the advantages of working from home means the dynamics of the CBD may change markedly. Our CBD is the heart of the region – we have to work hard to get the heart pumping again."

Mayor Foster said the proposed 4.95% rates increase will still require the Council to borrow to fund the forecast $68 million in lost revenue due to Covid-19 . Without this borrowing, rates would need to be a lot higher.

The 2.15% option would also require the Council to debt-fund some depreciation – which would decrease the amount of rates funding for infrastructure asset replacement and result in higher rates increases in future years.

As a result of today's meeting, Council officers will prepare documents that will aim to inform public consultation on the proposals. The documents will be discussed at a further meeting on 30 April and then be subject to public consultation in May.

