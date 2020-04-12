Three more covid-19 cases in the Hutt Valley; 18 more across NZ

Wellington.Scoop

Three new cases of covid-19 have been reported in the Hutt Valley, making a total of 24. There have been no new cases in Wellington, where the total has remained at 86 for the last 48 hours. The national total is now 1330, 18 more than yesterday.

There have been no more deaths (four have been reported so far), but the Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there could be more. Fourteen people are in hospital. Five are in intensive care, one in a critical condition.

A total of 471 patients have recovered, 49 of them in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered cases of Covid-19 continues to be higher than the number of new infections.

Forty per cent of the total cases are linked with overseas travel. Forty-seven per cent are contacts of people who had the virus.

