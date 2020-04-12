Choosing 4.95% or 2.15%

by Dr Jenny Condie

At our meeting last Thursday, Wellington city councillors approved a timeline to finalise and consult on our annual plan, which includes our city’s budget. We voted for officers to prepare two options for rates increases – 4.95% or 2.15%. When the plan and budget are out for consultation in May, the biggest question for you is probably the choice between these two scenarios.

For context, a 4.95% rates increase would mean the average residential ratepayer would pay an extra $135 per year.

Why have we asked to take two options out for consultation? Shouldn’t we just make a decision based on the best evidence? And honestly, why would anyone choose a 4.95% increase when a lower increase is being offered instead?

This year we find ourselves in extraordinary circumstances. As a city, we lost a lot of momentum following the Kaikoura Earthquake in 2016. The national lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has applied the brakes again, just as we were starting to gear up.

Our city’s success depends on substantial investments to futureproof our transport and water infrastructure, and an effective response to Covid-19 to cushion the impact on our people and businesses. All of this is in addition to increasing costs of the services we already provide.

So the 2020/21 rates are not just about this year – it’s about the next several years.

This week we received advice from council officers that a 4.95% rates increase for 2020/21 will mean a rates increase of around 10% for the following year. If we choose a 2.15% rates increase for 2020/21 the increase for the next year will need to be around 16%. These estimates are based on the existing long term plan approved by the previous council plus the extra costs of the Covid-19 lockdown. They don’t include new projects such as fixing the central library, extra investment in our city’s water pipes, and paying our share of Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Why this huge jump?

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the WCC has lost almost all of its revenue from fees and charges. To keep this year’s rates increase as low as 4.95%, we are already borrowing a huge amount to keep our services operating. The following year we will need to get back to a more balanced budget.

The Council usually only borrows to pay for capital projects, like the new convention centre or replacing aging water pipes. This is like getting a mortgage to buy a home – the house will last you for 30+ years so it is okay to spread the cost of paying for it over 30 years.

Normally we would never borrow to cover our operating costs. For a family this would be like borrowing to pay for the groceries. You can get yourself under an oppressive amount of debt really quickly behaving like that.

However, there is absolutely nothing normal about this year. To get our city through the lockdown and its aftermath, we will be borrowing around $70 million to keep our basic services up and running. We can only do this for one year during this extreme crisis. We need to have a plan for getting back to a balanced budget in the following years. Hence the higher increases in future years.

We will also be after some feedback on the proposal for extra borrowing that would get us from 4.95% down to 2.15%. This involves some technical accounting shenanigans to defer funding $11 million of depreciation related to asset revaluations. If you understood that sentence then: greetings my fellow nerd! If it didn’t mean anything to you, congratulations on being a normal person and don’t worry, the draft consultation document will fully explain it in a few weeks.

Many people might prefer a lower rates rise next year during the immediate crisis, and would be willing to have the pain of higher rates the following year. On the other hand, economist Brad Olsen argues that it’s better to take the pain of a higher rates rise right away, because getting big rates rises in following years could damage the momentum of the recovery just as people and businesses are getting back on their feet.

You will be able to let us know whether you agree or not during May, so keep an eye out for the consultation.

Dr Jenny Condie is a city councillor for Wellington’s northern ward.