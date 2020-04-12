Police checkpoint stops Wairarapa driver delivering Easter eggs to Wellington

News from LDR

Dozens of drivers, including an eager Easter bunny and a person wanted for driving offences, were stopped and questioned at a police checkpoint at the southern gateway to Wairarapa. About 100 vehicles were stopped, with two turned around as their journeys were deemed non-essential during the covid-19 lockdown.

One driver was issued with a formal warning letter while returning to the Wairarapa. He had been travelling to Wellington’s eastern suburbs to deliver Easter eggs to family.

Another person was handed a court summons for driving offences, unrelated to the covid-19 lockdown, and the vehicle was impounded.

A team of police led by detective sergeant Mike Smith had been taken from their usual jobs to patrol State Highway 2 near Featherston over Easter weekend. Another team of officers set up further up the highway, north of Masterton. Smith, who usually leads Masterton’s child protection unit, said several South Wairarapa residents had been stopped returning from grocery shopping in Upper Hutt.

Smith said that people who needed to travel outside their community for essential purposes should carry official documentation. He also said he encouraged Wairarapa residents to support local and shop local.

“If this means not quite having the same range of items to choose from on the supermarket shelves for the time being, then so-be-it.”

Smith said it was “very positive to see the vast majority of people driving on the road are doing so for legitimate and essential reasons. I commend the residents of the Wairarapa for adhering to the lock down rules.”

Smith said people should expect to see more police checkpoints around the Wairarapa over the next few weeks.

“You are more likely to be stopped by Police and asked for the reason for your travel.”

“We would like to thank the community for the patient and positive response received while carrying out these checkpoints, it was greatly appreciated.”

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen had called on police to set up a 24/7 checkpoint heading into the district.

He said it was pleasing to see the police respond to the community request around South Wairarapa.

“The towns were quiet and residents on the whole are adhering to Alert Level 4. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work the police are doing, on a public holiday, on the road for hours.”

Beijen is deemed an essential worker as a councillor, but said he would be attending checkpoints to ensure compliance.

Wairarapa police area commander Scott Miller said police checkpoints will continue to be random in nature and throughout the Wairarapa including the rural areas. “Police have received ongoing information of vehicles travelling on the rural road network to avoid police and thus is deemed a serious breach of current regulations under lockdown.”

Miller said that Wairarapa rural communities had noted increased traffic at dawn and dusk as people sought to avoid detection under the lockdown. “We encourage the rural community to report vehicles regularly using their roads who would not normally do so. There is also the possibility of non-Wairarapa residence using rural roads to enter the Wairarapa which reduces the safe practices of the Wairarapa community.”

He said that there had been reports from outside Wairarapa of people driving without headlights to avoid detection, which was an additional offence and a safety hazard.