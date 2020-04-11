Wairarapa getting kerbside recycling again

News from LDR

Kerbside recycling starts again for Wairarapa town residents next week, though it is still not being carried out in Wellington.

Cardboard, glass and plastics have not been collected across the Wairarapa since the covid-19 lockdown. Bins and bags have been collected in Wairarapa’s towns, but transfer stations have remained closed, and there is no collection for rural addresses.

“While we appreciate this will be increasingly inconvenient for rural residents not receiving kerbside collection of rubbish and recycling, the councils’ aim must be to adhere to the Government’s priority, and that is to ensure people stay home to break the chain of infection,” said Masterton District’s Kath Ross, speaking on behalf of Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa District Councils. “That includes not going to transfer stations to drop off rubbish or recycling.”

The two-week break in collecting recycling was to ensure appropriate safeguards against covid-19 were in place.

The three district councils were now satisfied that staff at Earthcare, the councils’ refuse provider, were protected using appropriate PPE equipment, Ross said.

She said that people should try not to overload bins if they have more recycling than normal. “It is important, to ensure the health and safety of contractor Earthcare’s staff, that bins are not overloaded. We also want to minimise the need for manual handling of recycling so please ensure no soft plastic, glass or general rubbish is put in wheelie bins.”

All transfer stations in Wairarapa remain closed to all but essential services.

Collections of recycling start one day later than normal, on Tuesday, because of the Easter Monday holiday. The exception is coastal communities – Castlepoint, Riversdale, Tinui, Lake Ferry, and Ngawi – where collections will take place on Monday.