More data needed on costs of seismic strengthening apartment buildings

News from ICM

Inner City Wellington (ICW) is updating its May 2019 survey of earthquake prone multi-owner residential buildings to gather data about the costs and challenges facing owners in these buildings. This is part of ICW’s ongoing lobbying of central government to address the financial and personal impacts on apartment owners in these buildings (see our material and submissions) from the legislation.

The data provided last year clearly showed the scale of costs being faced by home owners is much greater than the Government was advised.

We want to update that data. We have already received responses for 20 buildings, but we believe there are around 40 multi-owner earthquake prone buildings in Wellington. We have sent the survey directly to owners who attended the June 2019 public meeting and out through the ICW and Body Corporate Chairs’ Group email lists to contact as many Body Corporate/committee chairs or owners involved in the seismic strengthening project.

If you are in an apartment building that has been determined to be earthquake prone but are not aware of the survey and would like to ensure the survey is completed for your building, please email innercitywellington@gmail.com advising your building address and we will confirm if a survey has been completed. If it hasn’t, we will send you the link to forward to your Body Corporate/Committee Chair or the owner(s) responsible for the project.

We will also be doing a survey for owners to complete to gather data on their experiences and the impacts they are facing due to the mandatory, retrospective seismic strengthening legislation. If you have not received any emails from ICW previously and would like to respond to the individual owner’s survey, please email innercitywellington@gmail.com and ask to be sent the individual owner survey.