Whanganui to test essential workers for covid-19

Report from RNZ

The Whanganui District Health Board will target essential workers in a bid to ramp up its Covid-19 testing.

The region has some of the lowest testing numbers nationally, but its chief medical officer Dr Patrick O’Connor said that was because few people approaching testing centres were symptomatic.

He said following a meeting with Ministry of Health officials this morning, the DHB would seek to expand its testing threshold, but that would not include testing asymptomatic people.

“There’s no need, we’re a small district, we’re geographically dispersed … there’s no evidence of community spreads and we’re very confident in the approach we’ve taken to date.”

The DHB swabbed 380 people for Covid-19 at community centres between 19 March and 10 April.

The clinical lead for Whanganui’s community testing centres, Dr Paul Nealis, said they were being more liberal with testing than other districts.

For people who presented but were not tested, they were following up with a phone call or face-to-face meeting to check how they were doing.