Up to $16m to repair broken sewer tunnel

Statement from Wellington Mayor Andy Foster

The Wellington City Council will this week be asked to approve the complex and expensive fix of the broken sewer tunnel which runs for 1.8 km under Mt Albert.

The Council will be asked to formally approve those costs this Thursday, and spread them over 10 years.

The estimated cost is up to $16 million, all up for trucking and replacement pipes.

The repair is complex and risky and we have had to get special dispensation to bring in skilled personnel from Germany where the new piping is made. They will leave Germany tomorrow, and will spend two weeks in quarantine when they arrive.

The repair itself involves drawing a 2km new pipe through the existing concrete sleeve. All going well it will be completed in mid May.