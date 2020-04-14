Three arrested after fleeing from burglary in Brooklyn

News from NZ Police

Police are seeking witnesses who saw a driver fleeing from a burglary in Wellington yesterday afternoon.

At around 3pm, Police responded to an aggravated burglary involving a firearm at an address in the Brooklyn area. No one was injured and the offenders fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but when it failed to do so a pursuit was initiated.

Police abandoned the pursuit when the vehicle was seen driving in the wrong direction up the State Highway One Johnsonville off ramp.

The vehicle was abandoned on the off ramp and the offenders ran away.

Officers found two of them nearby.

The third was tracked by a Police dog unit and was found in a property shortly after.

A firearm was also recovered by Police.

The offenders, two men aged 29 and 34 and a 29-year-old woman, have been charged with a number of charges between them including aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to stop.

They are all due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

We want to reassure the public there are no concerns for anyone’s safety. We also would like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who saw the vehicle being abandoned on the Johnsonville off ramp. Anyone with information that can assist Police with the investigation is asked to contact us on 105.

