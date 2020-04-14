Wellington Architecture Awards shortlist announced

Press Release – New Zealand Institute of Architects

Forty-three projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Wellington Architecture Awards. The shortlisted projects were selected from entries in the awards programme of the Wellington Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Wellington architect Shauna Herminghouse and including fellow Wellington architects Michael O’Brien and Shani Nelson, Auckland architect Gerrad Hall, and Wellington landscape architect Robin Simpson.

“I would like to congratulate the architects, and clients, of all the projects that made the shortlist for the 2020 Wellington Architecture Awards,” said jury convenor Shauna Herminghouse.

“The last year has been a busy time for architects in our region, and a lot of outstanding projects were submitted into the awards programme. Deciding on a shortlist was very challenging.”

Herminghouse said the awards shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design.

“We shortlisted schools and offices, libraries and bars, and many houses, including a ‘tiny house’,” Herminghouse said.

“It was particularly good to see strong entries in the multi-unit category of the awards. This is a type of housing that we badly need in Wellington, and we need it to be done well.”

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

