Freak waves on south coast close road between Breaker Bay and Owhiro Bay

Freak waves on Wellington’s south coast have left a person in hospital and forced residents to evacuate their homes.

A big southerly swell this morning caused 6m waves to crash onto the road between Breaker Bay and Owhiro Bay.

Fire and Emergency said two or three properties were evacuated.

Wellington Free Ambulance said one person had to be rescued after being swept out to sea and is now in a moderate condition in hospital.

The Wellington City Council said the water has caused damage to garages, homes and left debris on the roads.

Spokesperson Richard Maclean says council contractors and emergency services are clearing the roads and supporting residents.

A big southerly swell on Wellington’s south coast is causing large waves to crash onto the road between Breaker Bay and Owhiro Bay.

Most of the road between Breaker Bay and Owhiro Bay is now temporarily closed to traffic due to debris being thrown onto the roadway by the waves. High tide is expected about 11am.

The Esplanade between Owhiro Bay and Island Bay and the Esplanade between Island Bay and Houghton Bay is closed.

Meanwhile, that OTHER global crisis isn’t going away. This is Owhiro Bay just a few minutes ago (about half an hour to high tide). https://t.co/ASJiJqrAKc — The blurst of Toms (@newimprovedtom) April 14, 2020

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the South Coast and stay safe at home.

A big swell is causing waves to crash onto the road between Breaker Bay and Owhiro Bay.

The section of Breaker Bay Rd and Moa Pt Rd between Mantell St (Seatoun) and Cochrane St (Lyall Bay) is temporarily closed. Please avoid the entire South Coast and stay home in your bubble. pic.twitter.com/GgVnGfkS5T — @WgtnCC (@WgtnCC) April 14, 2020

The road between @sprucegoosewgtn and Moa Point is closed to most vehicles due to water and debris on the road. @lyallbaynz. Thank you to the teams from @WgtnCC for keeping an eye on the coast road. pic.twitter.com/oZraaafiVU — Wildbaynz (@WildBayNZ) April 14, 2020

High waves pounding Wellington’s south coast today are being caused by a deep area of low pressure passing the Chatham Islands, according to NIWA forecaster Ben Noll. Mr Noll said the low was responsible for generating strong winds and large waves between the Chathams and mainland New Zealand.

“For Wellington, the highest waves are expected to last into the mid afternoon before easing this evening,” he said.

High tide occurred just after 11am, which heightened the risk for inundation when combined with the big waves. Low tide will occur just after 5pm.

NIWA’s monitoring buoy at Baring Head has recorded a maximum wave height of 5.5 m so far today with waves in the open ocean to the east of New Zealand are modelled to be over 12 m in some areas.

“When large waves break, there is an increase in wave set-up. The water level becomes elevated, allowing waves to come further inland. This is in addition to having slightly elevated tides on the back of King Tides a few days ago,” Mr Noll said.

When combined with a deep low pressure system and strong winds, this increases the risk for coastal erosion and flooding along exposed coastlines. Other contributing factors include a peak in wave period at high tide, waves arriving from a southerly direction in-line with the coast, and the shape of Owhiro Bay likely helped to further funnel water.

