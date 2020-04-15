Tidal flooding starts to recede on south coast

News from NZ Police

Emergency services continue to respond to tidal flooding along the south coast of Wellington. Reports of high swells began coming in about 9:50am, particularly in the Owhiro Bay and Island Bay areas.

There are some power outages in the area as a result of infrastructure being affected.

High tide has passed and forecasting suggests the water will recede.

The next high tide will be around 11:30pm.

A number of road blocks remain in place, and Police are working closely with partners to clean up the roads and assess damage.

Police continue to urge people to stay home and avoid the foreshore.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url