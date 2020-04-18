Wellington Scoop
Wasteland: Courtenay Place

April 18, 2020Article, Business, Entertainment, Frontpage, Opinion1 comment

cplace-1

by Alana Bowman
The usual scene in Courtenay Place has been replaced by the new usual scene in Wellington and around the world – empty streets.

It’s a good thing, and it shows we’re all doing the best we can for ourselves and everyone around us – staying off the streets or, when we are there, keeping our distance.

Walking through Courtenay Place the other day (part of my officially approved exercise circuit) I was able to document a bit of history as it is being made.

cplace-0

It is quiet – not still like a meadow or around a lagoon – but no noise. When a car or a bus passes it is noticeable and almost jarring.

cplace-2-one-car

A single car waits for a traffic light with no other vehicles in any direction.

cplace-3-bus-stop

The bus schedule sign is lit and indicating that buses will arrive soon. But there is no one waiting for them. And across the road: the long-abandoned Readings Courtenay Central cinema multiplex – its American owners having shown no sign of wanting to reopen it, even before the pandemic. And the city council having shown no interest in encouraging them to reopen.

cplace-3-busstop-2

It’s late in the afternoon so soon the streets should be filling with party people – but not tonight. And good on every one of the party people for staying home. We will certainly party again.

cplace-4-sign-no-cash

cplace-6-dear-customers

1 comment:

  1. Leviathan, 18. April 2020, 9:28

    Courtenay Central is an interesting dilemma for Wellington. Closed for years(?) already, we still don’t know why it was really closed, and now nor do we care. Let’s face it – the cinemas upstairs are never coming back. They were never a good thing and now they are just a potential Covid breeding ground. And downstairs is the world’s most miserable indoor mall, also a potential social-distancing nightmare.

    But it could make a good place for a Library…

     

