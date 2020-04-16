“Little choice:” city councillors agree to borrow up to $16m to fix broken sewer pipes

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council voted unanimously this afternoon to approve a loan to cover the unbudgetted cost of urgently fixing the two broken sewage pipelines under Mt Albert.

The cost could be up to $16m, according to papers presented at the meeting:

Wellington Water’s revised estimate ranges of $4m-$5m repair cost and $8.7m-$11.1m trucking cost, assuming repairs are effected by mid to late May. Each week beyond mid-late May, WWL will incur an estimated trucking cost of around $650k.

Councillors agreed to approve the repair and transport costs based on WWL’s estimates, and to

… agree to fund this unexpected but unavoidable cost through debt, in order to spread the cost across ten years…This is a significant cost that is the result of an extraordinary situation with an unexpected double pipe failure that has been exacerbated by a global pandemic. There is little choice other than to accept this unbudgetted cost.

These costs are unbudgetted and cannot be funded through rates. Any ability to reprioritise budgets was effectively subsumed by a separate sewer failure on the corner of Willis and Dixon Streets in December. Officers propose to debt fund this repair, opex and capex, over a ten year period. There is provision within the Local Government Act for the Council to debt fund these works, meaning that the impact on 2020/21 rates funding is forecast to be 10% of the total cost ($1.27m-$1.61m). Officers propose that this will be consulted in the Annual Plan

The meeting was livestreamed at on https://youtube.com/user/WgtnCC

More information from the meeting:

[The] two pipelines transport 1,100m3 daily of sewage treatment by-product, known as sludge, from the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to Careys Gully dewatering plant, adjacent to the Southern Landfill. The pipelines travel between Cockburn Street Kilbirnie and Dover Street Island Bay, through a 1.8km wastewater tunnel beneath Mt Albert. The pipelines are high pressure,and are encased in concrete within the base of the tunnel, which itself conveys raw sewage in the opposite direction (towards Moa Point). Sludge is the solid waste by-product from the wastewater treatment process. In simple terms, the treatment plant first removes inorganic materials (such as wet wipes) which are termed screenings. The wastewater is then treated, first by settling solids out, biologically treating the water, then ultraviolet disinfection. The treated water is discharged via a long outfall pipe into Cook Strait. The solids removed in this process are sludge. It is not treated and has a high concentration of viruses and bacteria. Sludge is pumped as a slurry to Careys Gully, where further water is removed. The solid waste is disposed in the Southern landfill, and the water is treated and returned to Moa Point. The assets are owned by the Wellington City Council and managed on Council’s behalf by Wellington Water Limited (WWL). In mid-January both pipes carrying sludge failed along a section of the Mt Albert tunnel. The pipelines are encased in concrete at the bottom of the 1.8km sewer tunnel, and are very difficult to access. Sludge is currently being transferred from the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to the landfill using road tankers operating 24 hours a day. Transferring sludge using tankers has high risk elements including environmental hazards from spills and odour, and health and safety risk to staff in addition to significant operating costs. Trucking has been a cause of concern to residents, and presents logistic challenges at the Southern Landfill. Truck movements have during the Level 4 lockdown average around 100 per day

