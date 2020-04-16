Wellington Scoop
Three more covid-19 cases in Wellington; 15 more nationwide

There are now 91 cases of covid-19 in the Wellington/Capital and Coast district – three more than yesterday. The Hutt Valley total is unchanged at 20. The total number of cases in New Zealand is now 1401, 15 more than yesterday. Twelve patients are in hospital – but none in Wellington or the Hutt Valley. A total of 770 people have recovered, 42 more than yesterday.

