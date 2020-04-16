Three more covid-19 cases in Wellington; 15 more nationwide

Wellington.Scoop

There are now 91 cases of covid-19 in the Wellington/Capital and Coast district – three more than yesterday. The Hutt Valley total is unchanged at 20. The total number of cases in New Zealand is now 1401, 15 more than yesterday. Twelve patients are in hospital – but none in Wellington or the Hutt Valley. A total of 770 people have recovered, 42 more than yesterday.

More great progress – only 15 cases today. Here is a comparison of how our daily new cases compare to other countries with low daily new case numbers of COVID-19. #StayHome #StayInYourBubble #staythedistance pic.twitter.com/2CYgR0OmQD — NZ ChiefSciAdvisor (@ChiefSciAdvisor) April 16, 2020

Yesterday’s (April 15) report