Hutt mayor to give ten per cent of his salary to community groups

News from Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has today announced he will take a voluntary pay cut of 10 per cent for the next 12 months. His announcement follows the news the Prime Minister, Ministers, and public sector chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months.

Campbell Barry says the gesture is about showing leadership and acknowledging the difficult situation people and families face across Lower Hutt.

“Every day I hear stories of our people and families struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I understand the impact the current situation is having on so many, and as Mayor I wanted to make a meaningful gesture in support,” Campbell Barry says.

“I’m in the fortunate position of being able to make this decision – but I realise people across our community don’t have the luxury to make that choice.”

When asked how the pay cut would work in practice, Campbell said he will donate an amount equivalent to the 10 per cent reduction to local community groups and charities over the 12 month period.

“Over the coming months, the work that non-profits do within our community is going to be more important than ever in supporting our people.” Campbell Barry says.

Campbell Barry has also written to the Remuneration Authority supporting calls for a pay freeze across the Local Government sector.