Trimming the budget or increasing the rates

by PCGM

In response to the global pandemic, the Wellington City Council is proposing to increase the rates by either 2.15% or 4.95%, rather than the 9.2% they originally had in mind – and these increases are being pitched by councillors as a fantastic, special one-time deal, brought about by prudently taking a hard look at the accounts. In reality, it’s nothing of the kind. The fact that there’s to be a rise at all seems symptomatic of a council that refuses to dial down its unnecessary spending, despite the crisis.

Let’s start with the basic numbers. According to the council’s accounts for the financial year 2019-2020, rates revenue (including general and targeted rates) is expected to be just under $326 million. If you think that’s a lot of money, you’d be right.

It’s also just the rates component – the fees, charges, grants, subsidies, fines and all the other revenue items add up to a further $180 million or so, meaning that the council is extracting something north of half a billion dollars from the city and its citizens and its businesses this year – for which we get a closed Central Library.

Councillor Jennie Condie reckons that a 2.15% increase is the bare minimum the city can scrape by on. Which in simple numerical terms means that the council needs an additional $7 million just to keep the lights on next year. Which probably doesn’t sound that bad, given the overall size of the budget.

But most households that are coming up short by 2.15% aren’t able to simply go to their employers and say “give me more money”, particularly with unemployment rising and job security falling. On the contrary, most households would simply trim their budgets – cut back on the “nice to have” items in favour of the “need to have” items.

And surely, in these challenging times, it’s beholden on the city council to do the same.

So the next question becomes: is there anywhere the council could save $7 million, rather than expecting hard-pressed ratepayers to dig deeper into their pockets? A short stroll through the council’s accounts reveals that there’s a wealth of opportunity – the council could probably strip $20 million out of the budget without anyone even noticing.

Currently, the council spends $23 million per annum on city promotions and business support. According to the accounts, the projections in the 2019/20 Annual Plan look like this:

Positively Wellington Tourism: $5,749,000

Events Fund: $4,874,000

Wellington Venues: $4,809,000

Destination Wellington: $1,813,000

City Innovation: $1,093,000

Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre: $1,183,000

Economic Growth Strategy: $592,000

City Growth Fund: $1,787,000

Indoor Arena: $9,000

Film Museum: $0

International Relations: $908,000

Marsden Village: $0

Business Improvement Districts: $335,000

Leaving aside all the small fish – the stuff worth less than $500,000 – we’re left with some big-ticket items that would seem to have no functional purpose in a post-COVID world. For instance, it’s a pretty good assumption that our borders are going to remain closed for quite some time, so we don’t need to spend $908,000 on International Relations – let’s face it, Zoom calls just aren’t that expensive.

And the more you look for possible savings, the more you find them. Will we really be spending $4,874,000 on events for the next 12 months? Why do we need to spend $5,749,000 paying for Positively Wellington Tourism when there are no international tourists, and none on the horizon. And why does Destination Wellington really require $1,813,000 when everyone in the country knows where Wellington is?

The icing on the cake is the $1,183,000 for the White Elephant – sorry, the Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. Presumably this is promotional money to persuade conferences to relocate to the capital, which (a) won’t work in a post-COVID world, and (b) will add to our climate change woes. So here’s a novel idea – let’s not spend that money at all.

Adding a few items together and turning off the needless expenditure pretty quickly saves the $7 million Cr Condie is concerned about. In fact, sharpening the scalpel a touch could easily save $14 million without anyone noticing – in which case, the council could lower the rates bill by 2.15% instead. And given the opportunity to pay less in rates by foregoing the joys of promoting a convention centre we don’t want, most Wellingtonians would probably prefer to see the money in their pockets, thanks very much.

Now, perhaps the council has already been through the budget line-by-line and no more money can be saved. But in an environment where some other councils have committed to 0% rates rises, the WCC looks well out of step.

As the Prime Minister said about the lockdown, “we need to go early and go hard”. In a pandemic, the same applies to council budgets.